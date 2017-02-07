Tue, 07
Wed, 08
Thu, 09
SECTION INDEX

SportsTALK: Smith saves the day

Reporter:

Staff reporter

0
Maidenhead United managed to maintain their unbeaten home record in the league at the weekend after Christian Smith came off the bench to score an injury time equaliser against Poole Town.

Dan spoke to striker Sean Marks after the game, who admitted the Magpies 'weren't at the races' and would take the point against tough opposition.

We also hear from assistant boss Sam Lock and discuss the impending threat of second-placed Ebbsfleet United, who are now just three points behind Maidenhead after a series of wins.

The team take a look at an up-and-down couple of weeks for Slough Town which included a 6-0 win, a 5-2 defeat and a 1-0 victory and discuss a draw for Marlow, a defeat for Burnham and a win for Flackwell Heath.

In rugby, most of our teams had the week off, but there's a look ahead to Maidenhead and Windsor's games at the weekend, along with a hockey update.

