SportsTALK: Still on track

It's been another good week for Reading FC as they kept up momentum for their play-off push with two wins and a busy transfer deadline.

This week's podcast, recorded before last night's 1-0 win at Birmingham, gets Dan's reaction from Saturday's 2-1 win over Cardiff City and we hear from manager Jaap Stam.

The team talk about Wycombe Wanderers' FA Cup heartbreak as a stoppage-time winner saw the Chairboys defeated 4-3 by Premier League side Tottenham.

Heading down the leagues, there's news of Slough Town's thumping win over league leaders Leamington, another win (and another Dave Tarpey double) for Maidenhead United and the latest on Marlow FC.

In the rugby, Graeme talks about Maidenhead's shock defeat to Grove and an impressive win for Windsor against Old Patesians and gives updates on Marlow, Slough, Drifters and Phoenix.