SportsTALK: All change at The Gore

There have been big changes at Burnham FC in the past week as Slough Town coaches Mark Betts and Jon Palmer, along with a number of new players, were drafted in to help save the club from relegation.

Betts and Palmer's new side overcame fellow strugglers Henley Town on Saturday with a crucial 2-1 win, and Dan spoke to Mark after the game to find out more about the move and the future of the club.

We also discuss what went on behind the scenes when Luther Blissett was relieved of first team duties last week and hear from club president Malcolm Higton about how and why the decision was made.

In a bumper podcast, the team also looks ahead to Maidenhead United's clash with local rivals Slough Town in the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup, in a derby which some dubbed the 'SL Classico'.

We hear from SportsTALK newbie James Harrison about a midweek defeat for Reading FC, and get the latest results for Marlow, Windsor and Wycombe Wanderers.

In rugby, there's news of a defeat for Maidenhead which knocked them off the top spot, plus the latest on Windsor, Marlow, Drifters, Phoenix and a hockey round-up.