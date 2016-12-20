Thu, 22
SportsTALK: The man of the moment

Staff reporter

Maidenhead United striker turned viral star Dave Tarpey has been making headlines as footage of his wonder strike against Dartford spreads across social media networks.

In the last podcast of the year, we look at a remarkable performance by Tarpey in Saturday's 5-0 win as he smashed in four goals to take his tally for the season to 26 league goals before Christmas.

We spoke to the man himself after the game, and also hear from Dartford boss Tony Burman.

The round-up looks at wins for Slough Town, Marlow and Flackwell Heath and defeats for Burnham and Windsor.

In rugby, Maidenhead RFC sit top of the tree at Christmas after a seven-try romp at Swindon, while we also discuss Windsor, Marlow, Drifters, Slough and Farnham Royal.

There's also a special mention for Maidenhead's Sophie Christiansen and Kate Richardson-Walsh after the pair finished fifth and sixth respectively in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote.

