Man jailed for string of burglary, theft and fraud offences

A 37-year-old man has been jailed for a string of burglary, theft and fraud offences.

Andrew Wainwright, of no fixed address, was sent to prison for a total of five years and two months.

On May 24, he stole a bicycle at the Bishop Centre in Taplow and on June 7 he stole a mobile phone from a car in Hedgerley Hill in Buckinghamshire.

Wainwright used stolen bank cards which belonged to a woman to commit fraud in Scaffle Road, Slough, on June 23. He then carried out the same offence, this time using bank cards belonging to a man, at Sainsbury’s in Farnham Road.

On the same day, he entered a house in Purton Lane, Farnham Royal, and stole £210 in cash.

He was arrested on June 28 and charged on June 29.

Wainwright was sentenced for those offences at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, August 1, to four years and six months in prison. He was already serving a suspended sentence at the time of the offences and was handed an extra eight months in jail for breaching this.

Police Constable Ryan Powell of Slough Police Station and Detective Constable Jagdip Sekhon of Amersham Police Station said: “Andrew Wainwright committed a number of offences in quick succession, but due to the public’s help, a thorough investigation took place and swift justice followed.

“The offences happened across South Buckinghamshire and Slough, and Wainwright showed clear disregard for the criminal justice system in his series of offending.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed to Wainwright by the court, and hope this will continue to show that the police will relentlessly investigate any reported crime.”