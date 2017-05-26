Second missing teenage girl found safe

A teenage girl who went missing from Slough has been found safe.
Olivia Joel, 13, who went missing from the Bowyer Drive area at about 7.30pm on Monday and was located yesterday (Thursday).
Police also confirmed 14-year-old Natasha Gill from Ascot, who was also missing, was found on Wednesday.
The force thanked the public and media for their help.
