Reading complete Jordon Mutch loan deal

Midfielder Jordon Mutch has completed a deadline day loan move to Reading.
Mutch has joined the Championship play-off hopefuls until the end of the season from Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace.
The 25-year-old has a wealth of top tier experience, having played for Birmingham City, Cardiff City, QPR and The Eagles.
He was also a key part of Cardiff City's Championship title-winning campaign in 2012/13.
Manager Jaap Stam said, “Jordon is a good technical player, he is quick and he has good stamina as a runner in midfield. He has a lot of experience of both Championship and Premier League football and it is good to bring a player with his quality into the squad – he will give us more choices against different opponents and different styles of play going forward.”
Mutch follows Tiago Illori and Adrian Popa through the door in the January transfer window.
