Tue, 31
Wed, 01
Thu, 02
SECTION INDEX

Reading complete Jordon Mutch loan deal

Reporter:

James Preston

0
Reading complete Jordon Mutch loan deal

Midfielder Jordon Mutch has completed a deadline day loan move to Reading.

Mutch has joined the Championship play-off hopefuls until the end of the season from Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old has a wealth of top tier experience, having played for Birmingham City, Cardiff City, QPR and The Eagles.

He was also a key part of Cardiff City's Championship title-winning campaign in 2012/13.

Manager Jaap Stam said, “Jordon is a good technical player, he is quick and he has good stamina as a runner in midfield. He has a lot of experience of both Championship and Premier League football and it is good to bring a player with his quality into the squad – he will give us more choices against different opponents and different styles of play going forward.”

Mutch follows Tiago Illori and Adrian Popa through the door in the January transfer window.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved