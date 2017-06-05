Chapel Arches scheme wins RICS regeneration award

Chapel Arches, a Shanly Homes town centre rejuvenation project in Maidenhead, has been recognised for enhancing the viability of the area at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2017 South-east.

The RICS Regeneration category showcases the most inspirational regional initiatives which have made exceptional improvements to urban, rural or coastal areas.

RICS judges praised Shanly Homes for kick-starting the town’s regeneration, as well as noting the positive reception of the scheme by the local community.

As a member of the Partnership for the Regeneration of Maidenhead (PRoM) and in collaboration with the council and other partners including The Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, Shanly Homes has been instrumental in the regeneration of Maidenhead.

Chapel Arches is a three-phased town centre development, spanning over three acres, which will provide 242 new homes when complete, and more than 30,000 sq. ft. of shops, restaurants, cafés and offices.

Stewart Kirk, managing director of Shanly Homes (Thames Valley), said: “We are honoured Chapel Arches has been recognised for its impact on the local area. Maidenhead has an exciting future which Shanly Homes is proud to have a part in shaping.

“The Picturehouse and Chapel Wharf are completed and we are looking to commence work on Waterside Plaza in the autumn. The next phase will provide a waterside piazza with new offices and shops.

“As a local developer, we are committed bringing back a lost part of Maidenhead, harnessing its heritage, and breathing new life into the town for the benefit of businesses, residents and visitors.”

The ceremony took place at the Hilton, Southampton, on May 17