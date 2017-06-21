Wed, 21
Del Potro, Zverev and Kyrgios to appear at The Boodles 2017

Juan Martin Del Potro

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro and stars of the future Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios will appear at The Boodles at Stoke Park next week.

The annual tennis event, which has a reputation for attracting top stars as they warm up for Wimbledon, will take place from June 27-July 1.

Olympic silver medallist Del Potro will be making his only pre-Wimbledon grass court appearance at the hotel and country club for the event, while world number 12 Zverev and outspoken Australian Kyrgios will be hoping to wow the crowds.

Top 50 players including Gilles Simon, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Roberto Bautista Agut are also set to feature, while the event will also showcase young talent including Colombia's Nicolas Mejia and Sebastian Korda, son of Petr Korda.

More names could be added to the line-up in the coming days. The players who have been confirmed are:

Juan Martin Del Potro
Alexander Zverev
Nick Kyrgios
Gilles Simon
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Roberto Bautista Agut
Pablo Carreno Busta
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Ernests Gulbis
Benoit Paire
Philipp Kohlschreiber
Sebastian Korda
Nicolas Mejia

Visit www.theboodles.com for more details.

