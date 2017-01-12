Driving in the snow: Advice for motorists

Snow has started to hit the South-east just in time for rush hour today.
Driving charity IAM Roadsmart advises against travelling if the weather gets extreme and has warned motorists to listen to travel advice to avoid getting stuck.
If you have to travel, IAM's head of driving and riding advice Richard Gladman has the follow advice:
Richard said: “Many of the problems associated with travel during snow could be avoided if people planned in advance. People routinely travel with only the minimum of safety equipment, without realising their journey could be a lot longer than expected.
“At the very least you should have a shovel, torch, blanket, jump-leads and tow rope. You should ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, and the number of your recovery organisation is saved into it. A bottle of water and a snack may also prove useful and don’t set out without knowing the locations of petrol stations on your way.
“This all might sound obvious, but too many of us forget to do any of this. Don’t be one of the ill-prepared, and listen to the weather forecast for the whole length of a winter journey to help you prepare for it.”
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man exposed himself by the High Street in Maidenhead.