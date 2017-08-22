Body of man pulled from the river in Marlow

02:23PM, Tuesday 22 August 2017
The body of a man was recovered from the Thames in Marlow last night (Monday).
Officers were called out at 5.50pm following a report that the body had been seen in the water near Riverwoods Drive.
Police and other emergency services recovered the body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his next of kin has been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.