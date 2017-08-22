Tue, 22
Body of man pulled from the river in Marlow

Will Taylor

The body of a man was recovered from the Thames in Marlow last night (Monday). 

Officers were called out at 5.50pm following a report that the body had been seen in the water near Riverwoods Drive.

Police and other emergency services recovered the body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his next of kin has been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

