Police release CCTV in connection with Bourne End burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to help with an investigation into a burglary in Bourne End.

On Saturday, August 12, a burglar entered a property in Harvest Hill via a side gate between 3.40pm and 4pm.

Items including an iPad, a Folli Follie watch and cufflinks were stolen before the offender drove off in a black Vauxhall Astra.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Nico Aquino, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in these CCTV images as he may have vital information about the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in this area around this time, or who may have seen or recognises the description of the vehicle.”

Call police on 101 with the reference number 43170239472, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.