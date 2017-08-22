Tue, 22
'Snakes on a boat' in Marlow turn out to be toys

Fears a deadly snake infestation could be about to take over Marlow have been calmed thanks to heroic investigation work by Thames Valley Police officers.

In a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post this morning, the TVP Wycombe account said it had reports of 'poisonous snakes on a boat' on the Thames in the town, but on closer inspection the reptiles turned out to be toys.

The services of Samuel L Jackson will not be required.

