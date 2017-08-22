'Snakes on a boat' in Marlow turn out to be toys

11:58AM, Tuesday 22 August 2017
Fears a deadly snake infestation could be about to take over Marlow have been calmed thanks to heroic investigation work by Thames Valley Police officers.
In a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post this morning, the TVP Wycombe account said it had reports of 'poisonous snakes on a boat' on the Thames in the town, but on closer inspection the reptiles turned out to be toys.
The services of Samuel L Jackson will not be required.
Reports of poisonous snakes on a boat in Marlow, but turns out they were just toys! #MarlowNHPT #SnakesOnABoat pic.twitter.com/vobSBYGrv5— TVP_Wycombe (@TVP_Wycombe) August 22, 2017
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.