Luxury watches and silverware stolen in Flackwell Heath burglary

Valuable watches and silverware were stolen from a house in Flackwell Heath on Wednesday.

Four watches, from luxury brands Omega, Rolex, TAG Heuer and Bremont, were stolen from the property in Heath End Road between 8.30am and 11.30am.

A wood cufflink box containing 30 sets of cufflinks and a silver tea pot, tray, wine cooler, toast rack and sugar shaker were also taken when a burglar gained entry to the house through a rear ground window.

All of the stolen items belonged to a man in his forties.

Investigating officer, Rachael Rance from High Wycombe Police Station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information that may lead to the recovery of these items.”

Contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.