Marlow mum who died after A308 crash will be ‘forever sadly missed’

The family of a Marlow mum who died following a crash on the A308 have said she will be ‘forever sadly missed’.

Clare Smith, of Newton Road, died at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital on Sunday.

The 38-year-old had been travelling towards Maidenhead when her black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai on Wednesday, July 26, near the Hyde Farm junction, about a mile from the Bisham roundabout.

Her nine-year-old daughter was in the car as well and was also taken to hospital, but has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, the family said: “Clare Louise Smith and her daughter were involved in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, July26.

“Clare was transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and unfortunately passed away from her injuries on Sunday night.

“Her daughter will make a full recovery.

“Clare lived all of her life in Marlow and was a former pupil of Holy Trinity and Great Marlow Schools.

“In the past few years she had worked at Wycombe Hospital.

“She was very much loved by her devastated family and friends, and will be forever sadly missed.”

Call police on 101 with any information about the crash.