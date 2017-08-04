Bride-to-be appeals to find missing engagement ring

A bride-to-be has appealed for help after losing her engagement ring.

Mum-of-one Victoria Wellington, who is due to tie the knot with fiancé Oliver Luton on Christmas Day, realised last night (Thursday) she had misplaced the ring.

After being spotted by Mr Luton frantically searching the laundry pile at their home in Beaumont Rise, Marlow, the 32-year-old was forced to tell all, prompting a late night dash to Higginson Park, where she last remembered having it.

She said: “We were there on Tuesday, we were having pizza and playing cricket and that’s the last time anyone remembers me wearing it”

“We’ve searched the house, been to the park, asked at the gym – it just seems to have vanished.”

She added: “I feel really really silly and I’m sure I will feel even sillier when it turns up somewhere.

“But it’s very sentimental and important to us, it’s part of the marriage this year and we just desperately want it back.

“An engagement without a ring is quite sad.”

Today (Friday), Mr Luton posted an appeal on Twitter asking for help finding the ring.

Ms Wellington, who runs a catering and events company, has been in a relationship with Mr Luton, a landscape gardener, for about seven years.

The 31-year-old, whose best man is also his fiancé’s brother, popped the question on Christmas Day in front of Ms Wellington’s daughter Charlotte, 12.

“I just felt sick,” said Ms Wellington, “I slept really badly and I was dreaming about it all night.

“The wedding is so important, it’s about cementing us as a family – it’s the final piece.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact victoriawellington@hotmail.co.uk