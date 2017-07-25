Bikers in Bucks take part in Be a Better Biker sessions

Bikers in Buckinghamshire have been brushing up on their safety skills.

Motorcyclists were at Marlow Fire Station, in Parkway, on Saturday for a Be a Better Biker session.

Organised by Thames Vale Advanced Motorcyclists TVAM) Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) and Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service, the event covered a range of techniques and tips to encourage more careful riding, including manoeuvring, overtaking and cornering.

Chris Brownlee, of the TVAM training team, said: “They [the participants] should expect to be able to see more hazards and have more time to think and plan.

“Therefore they should ride more smoothly and efficiently and so they will be safer.”

He added that as well as improving the overall driving standard of motorcyclists, the session should also help the general perception of riders among the public.

Saturday’s event was the second held this summer and Mr Brownlee said the response had been good enough that he expected to be invited to deliver more next year. Visit www.tvam.org for details.