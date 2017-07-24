Jail for burglar following Bucks crime spree

A serial thief has been jailed after a crime spree in Bucks, including in Marlow and Bourne End.

Sebastian Reeve, 27, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison after pleading guilty to five counts of burglary, one of shoplifting and another of theft.

Appearing at Amersham Crown Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to 22 months behind bars for the offences.

These included raids on Boots, in Market Square, Marlow, on Sunday, April 23, and Lloyds Pharmacy, in the Parade, Bourne End, the day after (Monday, April 24), in which he stole perfume.

On Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, he stole alcohol from Waitrose, in Chapel Street, Marlow.

He also admitted three burglaries in Aylesbury — at a takeaway on Monday, May 1, a shop on Wednesday, May 3, and a pharmacy on Friday, May 5.

And he stole from a handbag at a bar in Frogmoor on Tuesday, November 1.

Two further burglaries, at a Bourne End Pharmacy on Tuesday, March 28, and a dry cleaners in Aylesbury on Saturday, April 29, were taken into consideration during sentencing, although he was not charged with the offences.

Reeve was charged on Wednesday, May 10.

Detective constable Alex Trevivian said: “Reeve committed multiple burglaries and thefts within a short time of each other, in locations throughout Buckinghamshire.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation, he was arrested, charged and remanded in connection with the offences and brought before the courts.

“We know how distressing thefts and burglaries can be and I hope this sentence highlights how seriously we have investigated these offences to ensure that Reeve has been brought to justice for his actions.”