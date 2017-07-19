Restaurant evacuated after thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Marlow

A Marlow restaurant had to be evacuated due to thunderstorms last night (Tuesday).

About 35 people, including diners and staff, had to leave Côte Brasserie, in West Street, at about 9.15pm after the eatery was flooded by up to three inches of water.

Firefighters from Princes Risborough were sent to the eatery after concerns were raised about the condition of the building's electrics.

Assistant manager Rado Chrzanowski praised his staff for their handling of the situation, adding it had been ‘pretty smooth’.

Fire crews were also called to three other incidents of internal flooding in the town between 9.37-10.58pm.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s flagship restaurant the Hand and Flowers was unaffected by the weather however, tweeting this morning that it was still ‘up and afloat’.