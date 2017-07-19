Motorbike stolen from garage in Marlow Bottom

A motorbike was stolen from a garage in Marlow Bottom overnight between Friday and Saturday.

The KTM 990 Supermoto motorbike, registration number starting SP58, was taken when thieves broke into the garage in Goodwood Rise.

It is similar to the motorbike pictured above.

If you have any information about the incident, or if you have been offered the bike for sale, contact investigating officer PC John Cannon on 101 quoting 43170209297.