No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

Police were called to Wooburn Green after reports that a man was in possession of a weapon.

Officers, including armed police, were called to The Green near the Red Lion pub at about 9pm yesterday (Saturday).

A 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was taken into police custody but later released without charge.

Police found no weapons and no-one was injured.

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was also sent out.

NPAS Benson tweeted at 9pm that they were assisting TVP Wycombe who 'dispersed patrons at the pub'.