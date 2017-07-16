Sun, 16
23 °C
Mon, 17
24 °C
Tue, 18
25 °C
SECTION INDEX

No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

0
No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

Police were called to Wooburn Green after reports that a man was in possession of a weapon.
Officers, including armed police, were called to The Green near the Red Lion pub at about 9pm yesterday (Saturday).
A 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
He was taken into police custody but later released without charge.
Police found no weapons and no-one was injured.
A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was also sent out.
NPAS Benson tweeted at 9pm that they were assisting TVP Wycombe who 'dispersed patrons at the pub'.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved