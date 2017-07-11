Arrest made after reports of man exposing himself in Marlow park

Police have arrested a man at a Marlow park on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism.
Officers were called to Gossmore Recreation Ground, in Gossmore Lane, Marlow, at about 7.10pm on Saturday following reports of a man exposing himself.
The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of exposure, voyeurism and being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the drink-drive limit.
He has since been released under investigation.
Contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 43170201119 with any information.
