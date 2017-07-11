Police appeal after chainsaw and Tiffany keyring are stolen in Marlow

An appeal for information has been launched after a chainsaw and a Tiffany keyring were stolen from a house in Marlow.

The silver keyring and Stihl chainsaw were stolen during a break-in at a house in Douglas Court, in Peacock Road, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, June 29.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Thomas Gregory of Local CID at High Wycombe said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or witnessed the incident itself, to please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference ‘43170191054’.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”