Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing 26-year-old from Bourne End

James Harrison

James Harrison

0
Police are appealing for help finding a missing woman from Bourne End.

Jasmine May-Wall, 26, was last seen in Fishermans Way, Bourne End, at about 5pm yesterday (Sunday).

It is believed Jasmine may have travelled to Swanage, in Dorset.

She is described as white, about 5ft 4ins, slim, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

She was seen wearing a white cardigan, black leggings, a grey skirt before going missing and had a leather pale pink handbag.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matthew Lloyd said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jasmine’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to please let us know."

Contact police on 101 with any information.

