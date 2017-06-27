Oasis and Abba tribute acts play Rock Bottom festival

Dancing queens and Britpoppers were out in force for an annual festival.

More than 1,400 music fans headed to Marlow Bottom Playing Fields for the fifth Rock Bottom on Saturday.

The event, which raises money to support the maintenance and development of the playing fields, had its most successful year yet, with attendance almost double what it was in 2016.

Headline act Noasis treated the crowd to Oasis classics such as Don’t Look Back in Anger and Some Might Say, while ABBA tribute band Agnetha and Frida sang favourites including Waterloo, Dancing Queen and Voulez-Vous.

There was also a Punch and Judy show and a silent disco.

Organiser of the festival Richard Moss said he was pleased with the support for the festival, adding: “Not only have we raised well needed funds for the unique green space in our village but the reputation of our music event is growing year by year.”

Visit www.marlowrockbottom.weebly.com to find out more.