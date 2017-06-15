Murder investigation launched after Marlow woman who was sprayed with chemical dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a Marlow woman who suffered serious burns when she was sprayed with a chemical liquid died.

The woman, who has been identified as 47-year-old Joanne Rand, died yesterday at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Ms Rand had suffered serious burns in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, on Saturday, June 3 when she was sprayed with a chemical liquid, believed to be an alkaline substance, after a bottle was kicked during a fight between a group of men nearby.

She had been sat on a bench at 4.48pm when the fight broke out.

Ms Rand was taken to hospital and later discharged but was re-admitted to Stoke Mandeville on Friday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances and is re-appealing for information. Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or any argument or altercations in High Wycombe town centre in the minutes leading up to incident.

They also want anyone who has seen the bottle pictured left to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Hayles, from Buckinghamshire Force CID, said: “A team of detectives is continuing to investigate this incident and carry out enquiries.

“I would like to appeal to the public, particularly those who live or work between Frogmoor and the railway station in High Wycombe, to be aware of the bottle photographed which may have been discarded possibly in or with a dark coloured shoulder bag in the area.

“I would like to warn members of the public not to touch the bottle if they see it but to instead contact police as soon as possible. The bottle is white and has an orange or red hazard label on the side.”

Superintendent Ed McLean, Local Police Area Commander for High Wycombe, said: “A thorough investigation is taking place in relation to this incident. People in the community may also notice police search activity taking place. They should not be concerned however if anyone has any issues they wish to raise or any information they can approach and speak to an officer.”

Xeneral Webster, aged 18, of Westway, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, was charged on Tuesday with one count of robbery in connection with the incident. He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was further remanded by the court.

An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH on Tuesday and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.