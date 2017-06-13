Teenage boy suffers broken jaw and another is hit with hammer in 'nasty assaults' in Marlow

A 16-year-old boy suffered a broken jaw and another was assaulted with a hammer after an 'altercation' broke out between two groups of teenagers near Marlow Railway Station on Saturday.

A group of boys left a train at the station at about 5pm and were involved in an altercation with another group of teenage boys when they reached the junction of Fieldhouse Way and Station Approach.

A 16-year-old boy was hit with an unknown object and suffered a wound to his face and a broken jaw.

Another boy, who is also 16, was chased into the industrial estate and suffered cuts to his head after being assaulted with what police believe to be a hammer.

Both boys were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Police believe the incident involved at least 10 teenage boys aged between 14 and 17.

No property was stolen during the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Thomas Digby from High Wycombe Force CID, said: “These nasty assaults were the result of a disorder in which one group of teenage boys was set upon by another. Both victims were very lucky not to have been more seriously injured.

“We have made one arrest and we are conducting a thorough investigation in order to identify others involved.

“I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding them to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting reference 43170169258.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV cameras in the Station Road, Riverpark Drive and Gossmore Lane area, and would ask residents in this area to check their gardens and keep an eye out for any discarded items that may have been used in the disorder.”

A 14-year-old boy from Holyport has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation.