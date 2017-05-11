Police investigating fatal Bourne End crash appeal for witnesses

Officers investigating a traffic collision in which a 69-year-old woman died in Bourne End yesterday evening (Wednesday) would like to speak to the occupants of two cars which were near the scene.

Police would like to talk to those inside a silver Nissan Pathfinder and a black Honda Civic as they may have witnessed the incident.

At about 5.05pm, police were called to Station Road following reports of a collision between a lorry and pedestrian.

The woman died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Road closures were put in place as emergency services attended the scene.

Investigating officer Sergeant Mark Ashby, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing at Amersham Police Station, said: "A number of witnesses have now come forward and the investigation is in its early stages.

"However, we would particularly like to speak to the occupants of a silver Nissan Pathfinder and a black Honda Civic, which were both in the location at the time of the collision and may be witnesses.

"If anyone has any further information and has not yet spoken to police, please call 101 quoting URN 1148 10/5.

"Our thoughts remain with the pedestrian's family at this difficult time."

Andy Battye, head of operations at South Central Ambulance Service, said: "We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of the lady who passed away.

"If you witnessed the sad incident that occurred yesterday afternoon and have been affected by what you saw and feel you would like to talk to someone about it, we would urge you to seek assistance from your general practice who can help you access the help and assistance you may need."