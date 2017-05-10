Wed, 10
Thu, 11
Fri, 12
Woman killed in Bourne End collision

James Harrison

Reporter:

A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was knocked down and killed in Bourne End.
The 69-year-old was hit by a lorry in Station Road at about 5pm, according to police reports.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.

