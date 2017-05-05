Bucks local election results announced

As polls close around the country the Conservatives maintained their control over Buckinghamshire County Council with over 50 per cent of the total vote.

The Conservatives retained 41 seats while the Lib Dems took four, East Wycombe Independents took two and Labour and another Independent took one seat each.

The Greens and UKIP were wiped out.

Turnout across the county was just 38.4 per cent.

In Farnham and Burnham Beeches, Conservative councillor Lin Hazell fought off challenges from Susan Ann Fagan (UKIP), Lesley Carol Linton (Lib Dem) and Janey Violet Sjorgen (Lab) with over 66 per cent of the vote, an increase of seven per cent on 2013.

In the Wooburns, Bourne End and Hedsor, the current deputy leader of the Conservatives, Mike Appleyard, also retained his seat with 47.6 per cent of the vote.

Geoff Howard (Independent) finished second followed by Mark Jolliffe (Lib Dem), Wendy Byrne (Lab) and John Willoughby Feltrim Fagan (UKIP).

Richard Scott (Con) did not stand again in Marlow, so it was left to Alex Collingwood to hold on to the seat for the Conservatives, which he did with nearly 64 per cent of the vote.

Mark Andrew Skoyles (Lib Dem) won 25 per cent of the vote, with George William Alderman (Lab) and Paddy Gallaugher (UKIP) both securing less than 10 per cent.

In Flackwell Heath, Little Marlow and Marlow South East Conservative David Watson increased his majority by 17 per cent to with 67.2 per cent of the vote.

UKIP candidate John Albert Gooding saw his party's share of the vote collapsed from over 22 per cent to less than seven, with Paul Michael Anthony Burden (Lib Dem), and Helen Elizabeth Ingram (Lab) finishing second and third respectively.

In Cliveden, Cllr Dev Dhillon (Cons) was re-elected with a more than ten per cent increase in his share of the vote to 53.8 per cent.

He held of challenges from Jane Wallis (Lib Dem), Alexa Ann Collins (Lab), Edwina Jane Glover (Independent) and UKIP candidate Graham Geoffrey Smith finshed last despite his party losing the seat in 2013 by only 44 votes.

Luisa Sullivan held onto the seat for the Conservatives in Iver with 62 per cent of the vote with first time Green candidate Leigh Tugwood beating Paul Dreelan (UKIP), Richard Griggs (Lab), and Jeff Herschel (Lib Dem) to second place.

And lastly in Stoke Poges and Wexham, Ralph Bagge (Con) also increased his party's share of the vote to 68.4 per cent followed by, Karen Perez (UKIP), Rory Nosworthy (Lab) and Christopher Woolley (Lib Dem).