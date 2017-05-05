Man in ‘life-threatening condition’ after helicopter crash at Wycombe Air Park

A helicopter crash in Booker has left a man in a ‘life-threatening condition’, according to paramedics.

South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called to Wycombe Air Park, between Marlow and High Wycombe, at about 9.30am, where crews found three men in need of treatment.

The air ambulance was also dispatched.

The helicopter was on its side and the trio had all been taken out with the help of the air park’s on-site fire service.

One man has been taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital’s major trauma unit, in Oxford.

A second man has also been taken there with serious leg, chest, abdominal, head and shoulder injuries.

The third was taken to Wexham Park Hospital, in Slough.

Andy Battye, Head of Operations in South Buckinghamshire and East Berkshire for SCAS, who attended the incident said:

"I would like to thank all our colleagues in the emergency services who supported the response to this helicopter crash: Thames Valley Police, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and the airport's Fire Service, as well as an off-duty paramedic who was at the airport waiting for his own flying lesson and helped provide initial support and treatment to the most seriously injured patient before the SCAS crews arrived.

"This was an excellent example of how the emergency services work so effectively together and the thoughts of us all are with the patients and their families. We wish them a full and speedy recovery."

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service (BMKFRS) also confirmed it had sent two crews and a water tanker from Oxford to the scene.

A BMKFRS spokesman added firefighters had left by about 11.10am.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it attended the incident and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

A spokesman for Wycombe Air Park answered ‘no comment’ when asked for details of the incident.