Police appeal for information after 16-year-old goes missing from Marlow

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Marlow.

Leah Fox, 16, was last seen in Bobmore Lane on Friday.

She is described as white, slim, about 5ft 1ins tall, with long light brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to have taken a bag with her.

Inspector Lee Barnham, who is based in High Wycombe and leading the search, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare.

“We need her to contact us and we would urge her or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact us as matter of urgency.”

Anyone who knows where Leah is should call 101.