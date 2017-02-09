Ticket holder misses out on claiming £1million EuroMillions prize

A lottery ticket holder has failed to come forward in time to claim a £1million EuroMillions prize.

Last month, an appeal was issued to find the lucky (now not-so-lucky) prize winner, who bought their ticket in the Wycombe District Council area for the draw on August 12.

They had 180 day to claim the money, but the deadline passed at midnight on Wednesday, February 8.

The money, plus the interest it has earned, will now go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”