Police still working to identify human remains found near A404 slip road

A post mortem carried out by Thames Valley Police on human remains found by the roadside of the A404 slip road on Friday has proved inconclusive.

At around 1.40pm on Friday during a routine patrol, a police officer discovered human remains at the roadside of the A404 near the Handycross roundabout.

Investigating officer, Det Insp Simon Marples said: “A post mortem was held yesterday but the cause of death was inconclusive so more tests will be carried out.

“We are still working hard to identify the person so we can inform any next of kin, however it has now been established that it is the body of a male.

"We are reviewing our missing people database as well as liaising with the local community, other police forces and partners to establish who the person is.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage of the investigation.

“A scenewatch remains at the scene while we carry out further work in the area but the road is fully open.”