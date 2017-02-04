Sat, 04
A404 slip road closed by Handy Cross roundabout after human remains are found

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

The A404 slip road near the Handy Cross roundabout will remain closed tonight after human remains were found at the roadside.

A police officer made the discovery at around 1.40pm today during a routine patrol.

The investigation is at a very early stage and police are treating the death as unexplained.

The road is currently closed while an investigation is underway.

It is likely that the road closure will remain in place until Monday.

