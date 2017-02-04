A404 slip road closed by Handy Cross roundabout after human remains are found

The A404 slip road near the Handy Cross roundabout will remain closed tonight after human remains were found at the roadside.
A police officer made the discovery at around 1.40pm today during a routine patrol.
The investigation is at a very early stage and police are treating the death as unexplained.
The road is currently closed while an investigation is underway.
It is likely that the road closure will remain in place until Monday.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The body of a woman in her 50s has been recovered from the River Thames at Boulter’s Lock in Lower Cookham Road.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.