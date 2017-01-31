Lottery winner yet to claim £1m prize for ticket bought in Wycombe district

Time is running out for a lottery winner to step forward and claim a EuroMillions prize worth £1m.

The winning ticket was bought in the Wycombe District Council area, which includes Marlow, Bourne End, Wooburn Green and Flackwell Heath, on August 12.

The winner matched the Millionaire Maker code of GSZ 040219 but only has until Wednesday, February 8 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no one claims the prize the money will go towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Phone the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk if you think you have the winning ticket.