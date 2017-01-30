The Coach, The Beehive and The Crown named among country's top gastropubs

Pubs in East Berkshire and South Bucks put in a strong showing in a list of the best gastropubs in the country — with three named in the top ten.

The annual Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, organised by trade publication The Morning Advertiser, saw Tom Kerridge's The Coach in Marlow named the fifth best in the country, with Dom Chapman's The Beehive, in White Waltham, and Simon Bonwick's The Crown, in Burchetts Green, coming in seventh and 10th respectively.

Michelin-starred eatery The Royal Oak in Paley Street also made the list in 45th place.

The Star at Harome in Yorkshire took top spot in the annual awards.

Click here to see the full list.