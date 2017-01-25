Firefighters called to three-car crash in Bourne End

FEATURE:
Photo by @Bucksfire
Firefighters were called to a three-car crash in Fisherman's Way in Bourne End this morning.
One engine and one crew from Beaconsfield were called to the crash at 8.17am and made the scene safe.
No-one was trapped, but one person suffered minor injuries.
