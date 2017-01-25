Wed, 25
Firefighters called to three-car crash in Bourne End

James Preston

Firefighters were called to a three-car crash in Fisherman's Way in Bourne End this morning.

One engine and one crew from Beaconsfield were called to the crash at 8.17am and made the scene safe.

No-one was trapped, but one person suffered minor injuries.

