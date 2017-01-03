Police appeal after man exposes himself in Marlow town centre

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a man exposed himself to a woman in Marlow town centre.

At about 11.25pm yesterday (Monday), a woman was walking along West Street when a man exposed himself to her.

He ran off along West Street, away from the town centre.

The man is described as white, around 30-years-old, bald or with little hair, slim build, around 6ft 3ins tall and scruffy. He was wearing grey joggers and a grey top.

Investigating officer, PC Rob Allen, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man acting suspiciously or seen this incident to come forward.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.