Luxury watch and diamond ring stolen in Flackwell Heath burglary

A Patek Philippe watch and a gold and diamond ring were among the items stolen in a burglary in Flackwell Heath on Saturday.

At about 5.15pm, a burglar entered a house in The Fairway by smashing the back glass doors and stole a computer and and wallet, along with the watch and ring.

Investigating officer PC Leigh Thomas, from High Wycombe Local CID, said: “I would like to speak to witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the offence or anyone with information which could assist our investigation.”

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.