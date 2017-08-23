The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Police release CCTV in connection with Bourne End burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to help with an investigation into a burglary in Bourne End.

On Saturday, August 12, a burglar entered a property in Harvest Hill via a side gate between 3.40pm and 4pm.

4.) Body of man pulled from the river in Marlow

The body of a man was recovered from the Thames in Marlow on Monday night.

Officers were called out at 5.50pm following a report that the body had been seen in the water near Riverwoods Drive.

3.) Vote for your Advertiser Pub of the Year 2017

The great British pub is far more than just a place to relax and enjoy a sociable drink with friends and family. It’s an institution with its roots deep in our history dating back to the coaching inns of old and medieval taverns.

Many are important social hubs for their surrounding communities, a place to come together for company, sport and activities.

2.) Three charged in connection with Kidwells Park assault

Three people have been charged in connection with an assault on two men in Kidwells Park.

Callum Johnstone, 18, of West Crescent, Windsor was charged on Sunday with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

1.) Man rescued from car after M4 crash near Maidenhead

Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his car when it came off the M4 this afternoon.

Crews from Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead attended the incident on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 and 8/9 at about 2.15pm.