IMPORTANT UPDATE: Pub of the Year 2017

We have been made a aware of a technical problem with the software used for our Pub of the Year voting page.

We have temporarily removed the page from the Advertiser sites and you may receive a 404 error message when clicking a link to the voting page.

Unfortunately, the problem is beyond the Advertiser’s control, but we are urgently investigating to get the system back up and running so voting can continue as normal after the weekend.

Thank you to everyone who has voted so far and apologies for any inconvenience.