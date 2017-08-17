Thu, 17
LIVE: A-level results day 2017

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are nervously awaiting their A-level results today. We'll be bringing you the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area this morning.

the reporting team

LIVE: A-level results day 2017

10.31am: The Windsor Boys’ School had 99 per cent of students achieve A*-E grades, 85 per cent bagged A*-C grades and 31 per cent had A*-A grades. 

10.26am: This might be your future Prime Minister.

10:23am: Great work from Chloe. 

10.19am: 

10.12am: Here's Furze Platt headteacher Tanya White talking about changes to this year's A-levels. Students sit all exams at the end of two years of study instead of throughout the course, and AS results no longer count towards the final grades. 

Despite the changes, the school had 31 per cent of pupils achieve A* and A grades - up from 25 per cent last year.

10.07am: Casual.

9.49am: Further developments in the Nando's story. And this is massive.

Just to clarify, it's a free quarter chicken (or chicken wings). We don't want to start a riot.

9.43am: At Cox Green, 80 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades, and 98 per cent achieved A*-E grades. Grace, who is at the school, says every single student got into their first choice university. And they know how to celebrate.

9.27am: It's all kicking off now. Here's Dave in Windsor.

9.23am: Tara's at Wexham School...

9.20am: Here's Altwood headteacher Neil Dimbleby. He's buzzing, apparently. 

9.16am: Toni-Ann is moving on to study journalism. Very wise, great choice. 

9.13am: James is at Altwood, and there's good news for the head boy. 

9.07am: Remember, if you don't get the university place you were hoping for, it's not the end of the world. You can still find great courses through Clearing. UCAS helped more than 33,000 students through the process last year.

Here's everything you need to know about Clearing and what you need to do to find a university place

8.54am:

Grace's first stop is Desborough College.

8.45am:

We already have our first set of results in. Altwood School achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 35 per cent of entries achieving A* or A grades and 67 per cent getting A*-C grades.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! It’s a credit to them and the staff at Altwood that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice. I am thrilled for them and would like to take this opportunity to sincerely wish them every success in the next phase of their life.”

8.24am:

Good morning everyone.

We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!

