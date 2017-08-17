LIVE: A-level results day 2017

10.31am: The Windsor Boys’ School had 99 per cent of students achieve A*-E grades, 85 per cent bagged A*-C grades and 31 per cent had A*-A grades.

10.26am: This might be your future Prime Minister.

10:23am: Great work from Chloe.

Chloe Jacobs, 19, is the first student from @LangleyAcademy to be accepted into Oriel College at Oxford University #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/J1CB7dFzfM — Stephen Delahunty (@StephenD_BM) August 17, 2017

10.19am:

Great results at Herschel Grammar too. 99.7% A*-E. — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

Herschel's deputy head Steve Devereux: changes to A-levels has made it hard for students to prepare - there are no past papers — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

10.12am: Here's Furze Platt headteacher Tanya White talking about changes to this year's A-levels. Students sit all exams at the end of two years of study instead of throughout the course, and AS results no longer count towards the final grades.

.@Furze_Platt head Tanya White also spoke a little bit about the new A-level structure pic.twitter.com/B7x8FAdXMQ — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

Despite the changes, the school had 31 per cent of pupils achieve A* and A grades - up from 25 per cent last year.

10.07am: Casual.

Final #alevelresultsday stop for me at @Furze_Platt where Samuel Sheppard has been casually telling me about his FOUR A*s pic.twitter.com/pw6iOrwpUR — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

9.49am: Further developments in the Nando's story. And this is massive.

So apparently Nando's has got a deal on today. If you show your results you get a free chicken?! — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

Just to clarify, it's a free quarter chicken (or chicken wings). We don't want to start a riot.

9.43am: At Cox Green, 80 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades, and 98 per cent achieved A*-E grades. Grace, who is at the school, says every single student got into their first choice university. And they know how to celebrate.

Lots of students at Cox Green celebrating by going to Nando's. Jel — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

9.27am: It's all kicking off now. Here's Dave in Windsor.

Students at East Berkshire College, St Leonard's Road, achieve 95% A*-E grades and 68% A*-C @ExpressSeries — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 17, 2017

9.23am: Tara's at Wexham School...

It's A-level results day. Adam Fletcher dep head at Wexham School says students and staff have 'risen to the challenge' of different style — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

18-year-old Sana Hussain wants to be an intellegence analyst!! She got A*,A,B but doesn't know which uni she's going to yet pic.twitter.com/GBZUMdGveJ — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

Himat Parmar , 19, is pleased with his 3 distinctions in applied science BTEC. He's heading to Wolverhampton Uni pic.twitter.com/IA7cjfg5np — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

9.20am: Here's Altwood headteacher Neil Dimbleby. He's buzzing, apparently.

.@AltwoodSchool head Neil Dimbleby gave me his thoughts on today's results earlier (we had a fair bit of downtime). He's buzzing pic.twitter.com/qrSMIqqEfW — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

9.16am: Toni-Ann is moving on to study journalism. Very wise, great choice.

Here is Toni-Ann Cover discussing her results at Baylis Court in Slough @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/Qfpwh3lK93 — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) August 17, 2017

9.13am: James is at Altwood, and there's good news for the head boy.

.@AltwoodSchool head boy Noah Murray got AAA and is off to Warwick to study law pic.twitter.com/l5lmb9vyOx — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

9.07am: Remember, if you don't get the university place you were hoping for, it's not the end of the world. You can still find great courses through Clearing. UCAS helped more than 33,000 students through the process last year.

Here's everything you need to know about Clearing and what you need to do to find a university place.

8.54am:

Grace's first stop is Desborough College.

Paul Frazer, headteacher at Desborough School says: "They have been a superb cohort and I shall miss them all" — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

Students at Desborough got 70% A*-C, and 22% A*-A and 98% A*-E — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

8.45am:

We already have our first set of results in. Altwood School achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 35 per cent of entries achieving A* or A grades and 67 per cent getting A*-C grades.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! It’s a credit to them and the staff at Altwood that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice. I am thrilled for them and would like to take this opportunity to sincerely wish them every success in the next phase of their life.”

8.24am:

Good morning everyone.

We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!