The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Maidenhead Target Shooting Club responds to objection over Holyport move

A shooting club has hit back at objections to its proposed relocation.

Maidenhead Target Shooting Club, currently based at Braywick Park, hopes to move to land at Stroud Farm, Holyport.

4.) Maidenhead Bridge reopens following fear for welfare incident

Maidenhead Bridge had to be closed for a fear for welfare incident on Friday night.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 10.15pm following reports of concerns for a man.

3.) Dad Matt Rackley talks about life two years after cancer treatment

Don’t take anything for granted and don’t give up. That is the advice from a father-of-two who travelled to America for a revolutionary brain cancer treatment.

It’s now more than two-and-a-half years since Maidenhead electrician Matt Rackley returned from Oklahoma after undergoing proton therapy.

2.) Six-year-old trapped in tree rescued by firefighters

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a six-year-old who got stuck in a tree on Sunday.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to a holiday park in Hurley, off Shepherds Lane, at about 11am after the girl’s leg became wedged between two branches while she was climbing.

1.) Lane closed for overturned grain truck in Maidenhead town centre

An overturned grain truck in the centre of Maidenhead forced police and firefighters to close one lane of the Castle Hill roundabout on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police was called at about 3.30pm after the vehicle left the road at the corner of Bad Godesberg Way and Frascati Way.