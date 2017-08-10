Thu, 10
Police dealing with fear for welfare incident in Switchback Road North

Staff reporter

Police have said they are dealing with a ‘fear for welfare’ incident in Switchback Road North.

Four police cars and an ambulance have been at the scene throughout the day and a neighbour said they arrived at about 8am this morning.

Police confirmed no road closure is in place but drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

