Police dealing with fear for welfare incident in Switchback Road North

04:59PM, Thursday 10 August 2017
Police have said they are dealing with a ‘fear for welfare’ incident in Switchback Road North.
Four police cars and an ambulance have been at the scene throughout the day and a neighbour said they arrived at about 8am this morning.
Police confirmed no road closure is in place but drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
