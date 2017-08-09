Slough pair jailed for ‘nasty attack’ on man and woman in Maidenhead

Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Jamie Molloy, 20, of Cromwell Drive, Slough, and George Grimes, 19, of Goodwin Road, Slough, appeared at Reading Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Tuesday).

At 3.30am on December 4, both men assaulted a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman in Maidenhead’s Queen Street.

The male victim was kicked and punched to the ground, and the woman was pushed over and punched twice in the face as she lay on the ground.

A passer-by then intervened to help the victims and later gave evidence at court.

The male victim sustained a fractured cheekbone and bruising, and the woman sustained two cuts on her face which had to be glued and have now scarred.

Both men were arrested on December 7 and charged the following day.

At Reading Crown Court on July 18, Molloy pleaded guilty to Section 20 GBH and was found guilty of Section 18 GBH (with intent). Grimes also pleaded guilty to Section 20 GBH and was found guilty of Section 18 GBH (with intent).

At yesterday’s sentencing, they were both handed a four year and six month sentence.

Detective Constable Sara Harrison said: “This was an unprovoked attack on two members of the public, who have been left traumatised by the incident.

“I would like to thank the witnesses and local companies who helped with our enquiries and provided us with vital information, which greatly assisted with the investigation.

“Both men have now been convicted and, as a result, will serve lengthy sentences which I hope will help to gain a sense of closure for the victims of this nasty attack.”