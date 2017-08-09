The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Forlease Road cordoned off following crash involving police car

A section of Forlease Road had to be cordoned off on Sunday following a crash involving a police car.

The collision, involving a police car and a Honda, happened at 1.53pm.

4.) Full line-up announced for Maidenhead at the Movies

Family favourites and blockbuster hits will be aired on a big screen in Kidwells Park when Maidenhead at the Movies returns this month.

The popular free event will be back on Friday, August 18, Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

3.) Furze Platt launderette to close after more than 130 years

An historic launderette and dry cleaners is to close after more than 130 years.

Clean, in Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead, will shut on Saturday, August 12, after the company sold the site.

2.) Cordwallis Road police incident: Man charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and cannabis possession

A 20-year-old man has been charged with cannabis possession and dangerous driving in connection with an incident which led to a heavy police presence in Cordwallis Road on Monday, July 31.

Brandon Miles, of Edinburgh Road, was charged on Tuesday with one count of cannabis possession, one count of dangerous driving and one count of failing to stop when required to do so by a constable.

1.) Man taken to hospital after ‘unknown substance’ is thrown in his face

Police are investigating an incident in which a group of men threw an 'unknown substance' on a 20-year-old man’s face in Cordwallis Road on Monday.

The man was able to drive away before reporting what had happened to police.