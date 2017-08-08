Man taken to hospital after ‘unknown substance’ is thrown in his face

02:11PM, Tuesday 08 August 2017
Police are investigating an incident in which a group of men threw an 'unknown substance' on a 20-year-old man’s face in Cordwallis Road last night (Monday).
The man was able to drive away before reporting what had happened to police.
He attended Wexham Park Hospital but suffered only very minor injuries, including a slight reddening of his face.
Police are carrying out reassurance patrols following the incident, which happened at about 8.30pm.
Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.
