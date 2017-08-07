Cordwallis Road police incident: Man charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and cannabis possession

A 20-year-old man has been charged with cannabis possession and dangerous driving in connection with an incident which led to a heavy police presence in Cordwallis Road on Monday night.

Brandon Miles, of Edinburgh Road, was charged on Tuesday with one count of cannabis possession, one count of dangerous driving and one count of failing to stop when required to do so by a constable.

He has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court of Friday, August 18.

The charges are in connection with an incident which took place shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, July 31, when a vehicle failed to stop for police officers in Windsor Road before being stopped in Cordwallis Road.