Rain weather warnings issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

Heavy rain looks set to hit the South-east once again after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's warning, which covers Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead and is in place from 11am-9pm, says showers are expected to develop and are likely to be heavy, slow moving and perhaps thundery.

It adds some areas may miss the showers entirely while others may see two to three hours of rain.

Wednesday's warning, in place from 12.05am to 11.55pm, states periods of heavy rain are likely to persist for much of the day.

It adds some transport routes may be affected by localised flooding, while homes and businesses may also be hit.